Breaking: Jazz Successfully Tests 5G Network in Pakistan [Screen Grabs]

Jazz has successfully tested 5G services on its network, we have confirmed with sources.

While there are limited details available on the test, since there’s no detailed announcement made yet, we know from sources that 5G Network from Jazz attained a whooping speed of 1.42Gbps.

Jazz just tweeted about the development moments ago, confirming about the 5G test, but didn’t say anything further.

Start of a new era has begun with the successful tests of Jazz Super 5G.#HelloJazzSuper5G #DunyaKoBataaDo pic.twitter.com/kHYqVzMzXl — Jazz (@jazzpk) January 4, 2020

It must be recalled that Jazz is working aggressively on data segment and is ideally placed with massive spectrum available to it (reference: it also owns Warid’s spectrum now).

Sources directly aware of the development told ProPakistani that 5G tests went smooth and were conducted on several devices.

We will update this story when and if we get any further details from Jazz. Stay tuned.

Update

Jazz has issued a statement on the test. CTO, Khalid Shahzad, has been quoted as saying following: