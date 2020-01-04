Breaking: Jazz Successfully Tests 5G Network in Pakistan [Screen Grabs]

Jazz has successfully tested 5G services on its network, we have confirmed with sources.
While there are limited details available on the test, since there’s no detailed announcement made yet, we know from sources that 5G Network from Jazz attained a whooping speed of 1.42Gbps.
Jazz just tweeted about the development moments ago, confirming about the 5G test, but didn’t say anything further.
Start of a new era has begun with the successful tests of Jazz Super 5G.#HelloJazzSuper5G #DunyaKoBataaDo pic.twitter.com/kHYqVzMzXl
— Jazz (@jazzpk) January 4, 2020
It must be recalled that Jazz is working aggressively on data segment and is ideally placed with massive spectrum available to it (reference: it also owns Warid’s spectrum now).
Sources directly aware of the development told ProPakistani that 5G tests went smooth and were conducted on several devices.
We will update this story when and if we get any further details from Jazz. Stay tuned.
Update
Jazz has issued a statement on the test. CTO, Khalid Shahzad, has been quoted as saying following:
“Speed has been our biggest advantage. I believe that achieving this superior speed in 5G testing clearly demonstrates the technical superiority that Jazz has always maintained. Jazz was independently recognized to have the highest speeds in 4G as well”, said Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technical Officer, Jazz
That’s great. Any expected date 5G to come?
Looking fake. Meter has 1000 units of MB how it can show 1428
It does happen. Look up MKBHD’s 5G test or CNET’s Verizon 5G test on youtube. The meter maximum stays the same even if you go beyond it.
Its amazing
In the top screen the speed shows 188Mbps also the ping response is 59msec(should be 1msec or less).
Not a satisfied results for 5G, for how long Pak Telecom operators will make us fool like this.
Even in 4G not a single operator is giving a proper speed.
Government should set some rules for these operators l.