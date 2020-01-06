Your Smartphone May Last 5 Days With This Battery

Researchers from Monash University claim to have designed the most efficient lithium-sulfur battery to date. According to them, a properly sized Lithium-Sulfur battery will be enough to run a modern smartphone for at least 5 days.

Moreover, a car-sized pack of the said battery will have sufficient charge to keep an electric vehicle running for more than 621 miles (1000 KM). Aside from this, the manufacturing process of these batteries is low cost and has a lower environmental footprint than lithium-ion batteries.

Increasing battery life for battery-operated devices has been a priority for most electronics manufacturers around the world. Lithium-Sulfur batteries have been in the picture for a while now but were not able to reach the standards required for commercial projects. However, it looks like things are going to change now.

How it Works

The researchers from Monash University say that the key was to alter the particle bonds in the sulfur cathode such that they were able to handle a higher load without affecting the capacity, stability, and performance of the battery. The bridging architecture used in the processing of detergent powders is what inspired the team to make the respective changes.

Nevertheless, the invention of new battery technology does not mean that it will reach shipping products anytime soon. The real challenge is to get the battery to production level for commercial products which is easier said than done, this includes refining the product so it can be produced in larger volumes.

When Will We See Them?

Even though the team from Monash is offering a practical product and has received a patent, we don’t know when it will reach the production phase. Don’t lose hope yet, as Fraunhofer Institute in Germany has managed to make test batteries and is going to use them in cars and solar power grids later this year.

It sounds promising but we’ll know for sure if we’ll ever see these batteries in phones after the tests are concluded.