CAA Announces A Special Offer for Aspiring Female Trainee Pilots

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken another step under the Aviation Policy 2019 towards empowering women employees as the organization will bear half the expenses of under training female pilots.

According to a spokesperson of CAA, the authority will bear 50% of training expenses for female pilots. Trainees with at least 100 hours of flying hours would be eligible to benefit from the latest move. CAA has also announced to commit additional funds for training institutions.

Last year in May, Prime Minister Imran Khan took another important step towards reviving the aviation sector of the country under the Aviation Policy 2019. As per a NOTAM released by CAA, PM Khan directed CAA to end aeronautical charges on domestic flights.

The move has benefitted both the PIA and other private airlines as they had to pay for parking, boarding, power supplies, and terminal navigation. Although these charges were already nominal, the move also resulted in a marginal reduction of domestic ticket prices.

Following the suspension of aeronautical charges at airports countrywide, PIA and other private airlines are expected to save Rs. 4 billion annually.