Telenor Reveals 20 Tech Trends That Will Shape 2020

Bjørn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research, revealed 20 technology trends that will shape 2020 during his latest visit to Pakistan. Like the previous year, this year’s technology trends, as projected by Telenor Group’s research arm, will take a prominent lead in developing the global digital ecosystem supported by cellular service providers, device makers, and internet companies. The Tech Trends 2020 were revealed and discussed during an interactive session at Telenor Pakistan Headquarters 345.

According to Telenor Research, real green innovations will eventually go beyond the hype by combining Big Data, AI (Artificial Intelligence) tech, and IoT (Internet of Things) to significantly contribute towards protecting the environment. So far, there has been more industrial use of IoT than public and in 2020, the technology will get closer to people to become ‘Internet of Bodies’ with connected health, medical, and communications devices attached to human bodies. While 2019 was the year of 5G testing, another tech trend projects 2020 to be the year of widespread 5G launches; the combination of 5G, IoT, and AI will also spur industry collaborations that share competence and co-create world-changing platforms.

“Many of the trends we spotlight for next year show innovation charging ahead faster than ever, enabled by more access and more demand, as well as by revolutionary new tech platforms and socio-political forces,” says Bjørn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research.

At the same time, other trends suggest we are having a common technological epiphany, a kind of digital realization. People are waking up and examining how and where technologies, including AI, Machine Learning, IoT, and new network innovations will best and most securely connect them with the people and things that matter most.

With more people waking up to the fact that companies make their money from user data by using it to sell tailored advertisements, 2020 will be a year where people start to become more cautious about sharing their personal information on digital platforms. Sardar Mohammad Abubakr, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer Telenor Pakistan, shared how there would be an increase in competition to earn customer trust related to data they share on digital platforms and also commented on other tech trends including better entertainment content by the streaming giants, more and more global players increasing competition in the mobile/console gaming space, and increasing debate around ethical AI & regulation of big tech companies.

“The increased access and demand of technological solutions are helping these trends take shape and drive the development of the digital ecosystem faster than ever before,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan and Head of Emerging Asia Cluster Telenor Group.

In this age of digitization, we anticipate how the technologies and trends will impact people and we aim to connect them to solutions that matter the most to them. Telenor Pakistan’s capability to provide innovative solutions and the identification of these trends enables us to stay ahead of the game and increase our speed to market.

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), also spoke on the occasion. While delivering his closing remarks, Chairman PTA said, “PTA is playing a pivotal role in the growth and development of the telecom sector in Pakistan.”

PTA is facilitating the provision of high quality and latest ICT services to the consumers. Technology trends forecasted by Telenor are becoming more and more pertinent and relevant to Pakistan and he thanked Telenor Pakistan for charting out the expected technological advancements for long term development of the country.

Telenor Research is Telenor Group’s corporate unit for scientific research which plays a key role in providing insight and competence that enable Telenor to become a software and data-driven company. For a detailed insight into the Tech Trends for 2020, visit: https://www.telenor.com/innovation/research/tech-trends-2020/