Here is Our First Look at Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi’s lineup of Mi flagships is about to get a refresh with the introduction of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. The two phones have had some of their specifications and appearance revealed through leaks before, but this is the first time we’re getting to see the device in live photos.

The images posted by techdroider confirm the design seen in previous leaks. The display has a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner with minimal bezels all around. The only difference is that the display is slightly curved unlike the mockup renders from before. The lack of a physical fingerprint reader suggests that there is going to be an in-display sensor, which was to be expected since Xiaomi has already included in-display fingerprint sensors in its mid-range devices.

The back has a quad-camera setup in the corner beside a single LED flash unit. The primary camera setup is expected to include a 64MP main sensor alongside a 12MP sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP sensor.

Previous leaks on the Mi 10 suggest that it is going to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12GB RAM and a 4500 mAh battery with super-fast charging.

A precise launch date is currently unknown, but an official announcement is expected somewhere between 19-25 February.