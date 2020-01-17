Ads Are Coming to WhatsApp

Not a fan of annoying ads? You are in good luck because Facebook has decided against introducing ads in its hugely popular messaging app, WhatsApp.

If it were to happen, you would see targeted ads all over WhatsApp.

The controversial plan has been scrapped, for now, however, the company aims to integrate the ads into WhatsApp’s Status feature in the future. The team that was tasked with finding ways to monetize the app has been reportedly disbanded and their work has been deleted from the WhatsApp’s code.

Facebook is now looking to introduce WhatsApp features to “allow businesses to communicate with customers and organize those contacts”.

Having acquired WhatsApp for $22 billion in 2014, its monetization is high on Facebook’s agenda, which is also the main reason why the messaging app’s co-founders, Brian Acton and Jan Koum, parted ways with Mark Zuckerberg.

The two have been quite critical of Zuckerberg, and his moves in terms of privacy and targeted advertisements.

What are your thoughts on an ad-laden WhatsApp? Let us know in the comments section.