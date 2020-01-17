Poco to Split Up from Xiaomi & Become a Separate Brand

On Friday, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi announced that it has decided to convert its sub-brand Poco to a standalone brand. The news came from Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD and Global Vice President, via a tweet. Xiaomi did the same with Redmi in January 2019, and since then, the brand has been launching budget smartphones and other products.

Excited to share: #POCO will now be an independent brand! What started as a sub-brand within Xiaomi, has grown into its own identity. POCO F1 was an incredibly popular phone. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own. Join me in wishing @IndiaPOCO all the best. — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 17, 2020

According to Xiaomi, Poco has already grown into its own identity in a short span of time, and it seems like things will remain like this even in 2020. Hence, the restructuring will help the new brand get more exposure and recognition. However, since the announcement came from Xiaomi India’s Managing Director, it is likely that the brand will only focus on India for now. This was also confirmed by Poco’s twitter handle that is now @IndiaPOCO and the website is www.poco.in.

Ever since the launch of Poco F1, the brand has had a very strong fan following. Endorsing this, Manu Kumar Jain said:

Poco F1 is an extremely popular phone across user groups, and remains a top contender in its category even in 2020. We feel the time is right to let Poco operate on its own now, which is why we’re excited to announce that Poco will spin-off as an independent brand. Join me in wishing the Poco team the best!

This news of Poco being an independent brand comes with reports about the Poco F2 smartphone coming soon. The smartphone will most probably be launched for India, but things might change in the future. Stay tuned for more updates.