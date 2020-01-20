Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to Support USD 8 Billion in Pakistan-UAE Trade

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has announced that it is helping to power the digital transformation of Expo 2020 Dubai. The upcoming World Expo taking place in UAE between October 20, 2020, and April 10, 2021, which is set to host the Pakistan Pavilion and Pakistani visitors.

The organizers are using solutions from SAP to help optimize processes and costs and deliver personalized experiences for an expected 25 million visits and 192participating countries.

The Pakistan Pavilion, themed “Emerging Pakistan,” aims to enhance the USD 8 billion in bilateral trade, according to Dubai Exports, and collaboration across economic development, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and petrochemicals.

“Expo 2020 Dubai presents a strong opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s economic development on a global stage, and to optimize the experiences for Pakistani exhibitors and visitors,” said Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan.

Expo 2020 Dubai is set to demonstrate best practices in digitally transforming customer experiences, which could be applied to Pakistan’s industries and mega-events.

Expo 2020 Dubai Combines X+O Data to Transform Experiences

“SAP is helping Expo 2020 Dubai transform the on-site experience for its visitors,” said Luka Mucic, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer, SAP SE.

We are using global best practices so Expo 2020 Dubai can combine customer experience data, so-called X-data, with operational data, O-data, in real-time. This helps Expo 2020 Dubai listen, understand and act on millions of participant and visitor data points in real-time as part of our commitment to helping organizations become intelligent enterprises in the experience economy.

Expo 2020 Dubai is currently using SAP S/4HANA for back-end financials, HR and procurement and the SAP C/4HANA Suite for real-time visitor information. It is using the SAP Analytics Cloud solution and SAP Digital Boardroom for real-time analytics and visualized reporting for enhanced decision-making. Expo 2020 Dubai is also planning to implement the SAP Customer Checkout application to process retail sales transactions from hundreds of points of sale across the site.

SAP is demonstrating PODium, its interactive technology platform to help People of Determination effectively navigate the Expo 2020site. As an innovative enterprise software partner, SAP has co-developed the platform with Expo 2020 Dubai through the SAP Co-Innovation Lab location in UAE. The platform optimizes experiences for People of Determination based on their accessibility requirements, using analytics and experience management technologies from SAP – coupled with input from the Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile tracking technologies.

“SAP is key to helping Expo 2020 Dubai deliver a seamless, integrated experience for organizers, participants and visitors,” said Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai. “We’re using the latest solutions from SAP in areas such as analytics and customer profiling to help tailor the Expo experience for millions of visitors based on their personal preferences.”

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPMENA and @sapnews.