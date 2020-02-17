Pakistan is Considering Importing Insecticide from India

To control the ongoing locust infestation, Pakistan is likely to import insecticides from India. The federal cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will deliberate the proposal when it meets tomorrow.

This is a significant development as all kinds of trade and business between the two countries has been suspended for months. It will be interesting to see if the government makes a one-time exemption to counter the biggest challenged faced by its agriculture sector.

Pakistan had ended its trade and cultural relations with India when the country revoked Article 370 and 371 of the constitution to annex Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Among other agendas, the cabinet meeting will also reconsider the prices of power and gas sectors as it faces an uphill task to meet the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for disbursement of the next tranche of $450 million.

The special adviser to the PM on social protection and poverty alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar, will brief the cabinet on the engagement of party parliamentarians in the Ehsaas program.

Moreover, the adviser to the prime minister on finance & revenue, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, will also give a detailed presentation on regulatory duties and taxes on pulses. The cabinet will look into various proposals to decrease and regulate the prices of edible items in the retail market.

The cabinet also has a proposal to establish a National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) on its agenda. It will consider the cases of overseas employment promoters’ licenses, surrender, transfer, and change of jurisdiction.