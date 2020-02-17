Pakistan Railways to Launch New Train Between Lahore and Gujranwala

Posted 5 hours ago by Raza Rizvi
Pakistan Railways Produced Rs 1.5 Billion Profit in 3 Months: PM Imran | propakistani.pk

Pakistan Railways is currently working on launching a new shuttle train between Lahore and Gujranwala, according to a statement from the department’s spokesperson.

The development has come soon after Railways restored the Lahore to Wagah Border service. The service was previously suspended due to security reasons.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Railways’ ML-1 Project Under CPEC is Undergoing Final Review

Quoting the federal minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the statement said that the department is going to launch the facility soon. It mentioned that initially, the fare of this train service will be Rs. 100 per trip.

ALSO READ

60% of Pakistan Railway Tickets in 2019 Were Booked Online: CEO

Earlier on Saturday, Sheikh Rasheed had announced to inaugurate the shuttle service on February 24. He was addressing the media after attending the Supreme Court’s hearing regarding the Railways’ performance.

Raza Rizvi

The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>