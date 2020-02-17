Pakistan Railways to Launch New Train Between Lahore and Gujranwala

Pakistan Railways is currently working on launching a new shuttle train between Lahore and Gujranwala, according to a statement from the department’s spokesperson.

The development has come soon after Railways restored the Lahore to Wagah Border service. The service was previously suspended due to security reasons.

Quoting the federal minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the statement said that the department is going to launch the facility soon. It mentioned that initially, the fare of this train service will be Rs. 100 per trip.

Earlier on Saturday, Sheikh Rasheed had announced to inaugurate the shuttle service on February 24. He was addressing the media after attending the Supreme Court’s hearing regarding the Railways’ performance.