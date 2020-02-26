Zong Launches TikTok Bundle for The Youth

Zong 4G, in its pursuit to provide an unrivaled digital experience, has launched its TikTok Bundle for tech-savvy youth. Augmenting a tailor-made experience for its valued customers, Zong 4G understands the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

With Tik-Tok becoming a global phenomenon, Zong 4G has partnered with the app to extend seamless and affordable access to its 37 million customers. Zong 4G’s Tik-Tok users can now watch and create videos on TikTok on the go.

The Weekly TikTok offer has been introduced while keeping customers’ evolving needs in mind and deliver a seamless digital experience for its valued users. Through its consumer-centric approach, Zong 4G is upholding its commitment to the customers by providing them with services and solutions that enhance their digital lifestyle.

Zong 4G customers can now use TikTok with 2GB Data for Whole Week with a recharge of PKR 50 to avail the offer @ Rs. 37 +tax only. Moreover, Zong 4G customers can Dial *606# or send SUB WTTO to 6123 to subscribe to the bundle.

Zong spokesperson said,

With the launch of TikTok offer, our customers can TikTok on the go with Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network. Our customer-centric approach enables us to provide the most innovative and best-in-class services and products. This TikTok offer has been curated while keeping the needs of our digitally savvy customers.

Zong 4G is at the forefront in the industry to provide various social media packages for YouTube, WhatsApp and more. With more than 800 million TikTok users across the globe, Zong 4G Weekly TikTok Offer, the company is looking to meet the evolving needs of new-age customers.

Through these offers, services, and solutions, Zong 4G aspires to redefine the digital experience, having an overall impact on the digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

For more details visit the website: https://www.zong.com.pk/internet/tiktok-offer