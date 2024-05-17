Punjab Announces Summer Vacations for Schools

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 17, 2024 | 4:07 pm

The Punjab School Education Department has announced summer vacations for schools across the province.

In a notification issued by the education department on Friday, all the public and private schools of Punjab will remain closed from June 1 until August 14, 2024.

The notification reads: “All public and private schools throughout Punjab shall remain closed from Saturday, 1st June 2024, to Wednesday, 14th August 2024, for summer vacation.”

It further added that “all schools in the province shall reopen with effect from Thursday 15th August, 2024.” Previously, the Balochistan Education Department had also announced summer vacations for schoolchildren.

As per the notification, heat-prone areas will have summer breaks from May 15 to July 31, while colder regions will enjoy a 10-day vacation from July 22 to July 31.

Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also expected to announce summer holidays for schoolchildren in the coming days.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

perspective

>