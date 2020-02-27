Govt Suspends Flight Operations to Iran

The Pakistani government has decided to suspend all flights to and from Iran after the confirmation of Coronavirus cases in the country, officials from Aviation Division have confirmed.

According to available information, the suspension has come into effect immediately and shall remain enacted until further notice.

Special Assistant on Health, Zafar Mirza, yesterday confirmed that two Pakistanis have been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The two patients, one admitted in Aga Khan Hospital Karachi and the other in PIMS Islamabad, had reportedly returned from Iran in the recent past.

Following the outbreak of the deadly virus in Iran, the government also suspended bus and train service between Pakistan and Iran.

Health ministry staff has further intensified the surveillance at airports to prevent any potential virus carriers from entering into Pakistan. Previously, the government had suspended flight operations to China and Japan over Coronavirus fears.

Zafar Mirza has advised the citizens not to panic and undertake precautionary measures to avoid catching the disease.

Health ministry has also set up a dedicated Coronavirus helpline ‘1166’ for the citizens to report any suspected cases.