Pakistan’s Imports from US Fall by 50% in March 2024

Pakistan’s imports from the US stood at $87.3 million in March 2024, down 50 percent compared to imports of $174.7 million reported in the same month of the previous year.

During July-March FY24, Pakistan’s imports from the US stood at $933.6 million, down 44 percent compared to imports of $1.68 billion reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to data obtained by ProPakistani.

However, Pakistan’s exports to the US rose by 2 percent to $430 million compared to exports of $421 million reported in the same month of FY23. During July-March FY24, the country’s exports to the US stood at $3.89 billion down 2.5 percent compared to exports of $3.99 billion reported in the same period of FY23.

Overall, the country’s exports increased by 7.99 percent on a YoY basis and stood at $2.555 billion in March 2024 compared to $2.366 billion in March 2023. The imports increased by 25.86 percent on a YoY basis and stood at $4.726 billion in March 2024 compared to $3.755 billion in March 2023