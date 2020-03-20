Shadab Khan Named as the Best Batsman of PSL 2020 by Former Indian Cricketer

Shadab Khan has impressed everyone with his brilliant all-round skills in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. He was among the best batsmen of the tournament, picked up 8 wickets, captained Islamabad United to go with his athletic fielding.

Former Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra, is impressed with the way Shadab played in the competition. According to him, the 21-year-old is the player of the tournament.

Shadab Khan was player of the tournament for me. Even though he took only eight wickets, but he batted really well, so well done to Shadab and our Adaab to you.

Praising PCB’s approach, the 42-year-old said:

PCB did a really good job of changing the rules. They got rid of the playoffs and instead decided to stage two semi-finals in a single day in order to finish the tournament as soon as possible. However, it was unfortunate that it got postponed.

Chopra further said that the PSL will encourage other teams to visit Pakistan, saying that he was happy to see cricket returning to the jam-packed stadiums in the country.

