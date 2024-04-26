Lahore High Court Imposes Huge Fine on Water-Wasting Housing Societies

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 26, 2024 | 6:00 pm

The Lahore High Court has ordered a fine of Rs100,000 on any private housing society found guilty of water wastage.

During the hearing in the smog eradication case on Friday, the court also directed authorities to accelerate efforts against such housing societies to conserve water and ensure compliance with court orders.

Furthermore, the court instructed the commencement of a cleanliness awareness campaign involving school students and parents starting from May 1st, coinciding with International Labour Day.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim stated that our true home is our country, not merely the physical residence where we live.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa appeared before court in the case. Moreover, representatives from the Environment Commission provided an implementation report on court directives. The court decided to adjourn further hearings until May 3rd.

Arsalan Khattak

