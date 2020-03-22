The Pandemic Rolls On: Coronavirus Cases in Pakistan Jump by the Hundreds

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 645

So far, 3 deaths have been reported in Pakistan: 1 in Sindh and 2 in KP

Tally of reported infections in Islamabad has also climbed to 10

Sindh has been affected the most with 292 confirmed cases so far

Punjab has reported 152 cases, Baluchistan 104, KP 31, and AJK/GB 56

Italy saw the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths by nearly 800 fatalities

The virus has claimed 13,069 lives globally so far

Iran toll is also surging with 1,556 deaths so far

Hours ago, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan had neared 750 with all parts of the country reporting tens of fresh cases by the hour. Sindh topped the list with nearly 400 infections with the new cases detected in pilgrims from Iran besides a spike in local transmission. Sindh, however, revised the numbers to 292 attributing the change to a ‘counting error’. Even with the revised numbers, Sindh remains the worst-hit followed by Punjab, Baluchistan, AJK/GB, KP, and Islamabad.

The government and health experts are repeatedly asking the public to show responsibility and stay indoors in an earnest call to curb the contagion. Sindh govt. spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday hinted at some ‘tough decisions’ to keep the people at their homes which could mean the involvement of law enforcement agencies. Sindh govt. has already asked the interior ministry to approve army deployment in the province.

The numbers will see a further surge in days to come as at least 2,000 more people are expected in Baluchistan from Iran through the Taftan border in a few days. According to Baluchistan chief secretary retired Captain Fazeel Asghar, over 500 people have been quarantined in Taftan while the infected are kept in isolation wards established in Sheikh Zayed and Fatima Jinnah Chest hospitals.

Stricter measures in Sindh and other provinces are expected soon to ensure the implementation of stay-at-home directives. The importance of social distancing is being highlighted at all fronts and efforts are underway to sensitize public about the seriousness of the pandemic and the heavy toll it could take on Pakistan’s society and economy. It’s time for Pakistanis to respond responsibly to the crisis.

Here are the latest updates.

11.00 am May, June Cambridge Exams Canceled in Pakistan In a recent statement, Cambridge International has announced the cancellation of all examinations in the country scheduled to be held in May and June this year. “We are so very sorry that these exams have had to be cancelled. We can only sympathise with all the students and their teachers in Pakistan who have been working so hard towards this goal. We know what a huge disappointment this must be, and can assure you that we are working hard to offer as much support as we can in these challenging times,” said Amir Ramzan, Country Director Pakistan, British Council. 10.30 am Federal Govt. Offers $10 Million to Sindh Administration The center has offered the Sindh govt. $10 million to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail who said that the federal government was fully aware of the challenge that Sindh was facing. 10.00 am Sindh Govt. Seeks Army Deployment The Sindh govt. has written to the interior ministry seeking deployment of the army in the province to help it control the pandemic. “In the wake of prevailing situation of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province, the Province of Sindh requires the services of the Armed Forces in aid of civil power under Article 245 of Constitution read with Section 131 (a) of Criminal Procedure Code,” read the letter.

