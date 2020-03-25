Rabia Anum Quits Geo Network

Acclaimed newscaster and host, Rabia Anum, has announced to part ways with Geo television network after serving it for 8 years.

Rabia announced the decision to her followers in a Twitter post on the occasion of Shab-e-Mairaj, which was observed on March 21, 2020, across South Asia.

Rabia wrote:

What’s better than a Blessed Night of Mairaj to take the most important decision of our life. For all the people & fans who have always been my rock solid support, I need to make an announcement. The road of my career ends with GEO/JANG today as I have parted ways from the Group. 2012-2020!

What’s better than a Blessed Night of Mairaj to take the most imp decision of Our Life. For all the Ppl & Fans who have always been my Rock Solid Support I need to make an announcement.

The Road of my Career ENDS with GEO/JANG today as I have Parted ways from the Group

2012-2020! — Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) March 22, 2020

While Rabia received a lot of support from her colleagues and fans, a section of fans expressed concerns over her announcement to bid farewell to Geo.

However, it is safe to assume that fans will be seeing Rabia Anum soon on television screens as following Twitter exchange between a fan and the host suggests.