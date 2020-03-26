Ufone Offers Unlimited U-U & PTCL Minutes Amid Coronavirus to Help You Stay Connected

Amidst the Coronavirus panic, Ufone is trying to help out its customers through the introduction of unlimited U-U and PTCL minutes (additional 5,000 mins) on Super Card Plus to ensure that subscribers remain connected.

Additionally, Ufone Super Card Plus shall offer unlimited Facebook with an additional 2GB of data. This will be applicable on every Super Card Plus subscription from 25th March.

Due to the current scenario, most people are confined to their homes and are unable to go out for basic chores. Thus, to make it more convenient for customers, Ufone is offering recharges through self-service mediums. Customers can subscribe to Super Card via self-service mediums i.e. MyUfoneApp or via www.ufone.com. The offer can be availed by recharging Rs 599 and dialling *250#.

In this perilous situation Ufone is ensuring all possible measures to serve as many customers as possible. Ufone has unveiled multiple products and initiatives which shall aid people while the stay home.