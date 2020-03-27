New York Doctors Are Using a Common Vitamin to Treat Coronavirus

Doctors in New York are treating critically ill patients of Coronavirus with vitamin C, based on several reports that Chinese doctors have treated the disease with the same practice.

According to Long Island-based pulmonologist and critical-care specialist, Dr. Andrew Weber, every seriously ill patient is being administered a dose of 1,500 milligrams of intravenous vitamin C three to four times every day.

Each dose given to the patients during the pandemic is 16 times higher than the daily limit recommended by the National Institutes of Health. The public health agency recommended daily consumption limit of the powerful antioxidant is 90 milligrams for adult men and 75 milligrams for adult women.

Dr. Andrew Weber said that doctors in Shanghai gave vitamin C to Coronavirus patients.

The patients who received vitamin C did significantly better than those who did not get vitamin C. It helps a tremendous amount, but it is not highlighted because it’s not an appealing drug.

Dr. Weber further said that the level of vitamin C in Coronavirus patients depletes drastically when they suffer Sepsis, a life-threatening condition that occurs when their bodies overreact to the virus.

It makes all the sense in the world to try and maintain this level of vitamin C.

In addition to vitamin C, patients are also being administered hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, various blood thinners, and biologics, said Dr. Weber.

The US has now overtaken China and Italy for the most number of Coronavirus cases with 85, 594 as per the latest reports. New York remains the most affected state in the country with 466 deaths and 39,000 confirmed cases.