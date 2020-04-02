Happilac Paints Highlights the Importance of Staying Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis

With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, Happilac Paints sends across a public awareness message of postponing the painting of walls, furniture, and other surfaces until the prevailing situation improves countrywide.

Despite being one of the top paint producers in the country, the brand aims to highlight the importance of staying home and staying safe, rather than indulging in any sort of painting activity, because of the underlying dangers of the Coronavirus that may pose a threat to people’s lives.

Coronavirus spreads easily from person-to-person within 6 feet through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. According to the World Health Organization, people could also catch COVID-19 by touching contaminated surfaces or objects – and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

During the outbreak, people across the country are being urged to practice social distancing, due to which closure of schools, ban on large gatherings, limited travel and stay at home is being urged by the government.

Happilac Paints initiated a campaign related to the Coronavirus awareness across social media to spread awareness about the disease and to inform the general public about the safety measures, and how they can take precautions to avoid the transmission of this disease.

The brand is diligently working to educate the masses about Coronavirus, its symptoms, and protective measures for the safety of the people all over the country.

The brand is mindful of the seriousness of the Coronavirus and the dangers it brings along to our lives, therefore, keeping health factor on top, Happilac is selflessly encouraging people to take precautions while staying home and avoiding any painting activity at their homes to minimize the risks attached to it.

Unlike other brands, Happilac Paints responsibly took the initiative of setting up a relief fund for painters to support them in these unfortunate times, to share their burden in this hour of need. The brand is focused to give back during the Coronavirus pandemic by doing its part remarkably and is gallantly making a difference in the lives of many.

Happilac Paints is one of Pakistan’s leading paint manufacturers providing coatings solutions through a diversified range of decorative paints, Industrial/protective coatings, texture finishes, wood finishes, road marking paints and ancillaries.