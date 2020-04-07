No Service Charges on Using Payment Cards for Donations To COVID-19 Relief Fund: SBP

In order to boost donations to the Relief Fund for COVID-19, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to abolish all service charges on payment cards including debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

Accordingly, all issuing and acquiring banks in Pakistan shall not charge any service fee including Interchange Reimbursement Fee (IRF), Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), Merchant ID Fee, onboarding fee or any other fee that may be applicable on any transactions made to the said account.

According to the statement: