WHO Threatens Legal Action Against Pakistani Companies Illegally Using Its Logo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned malicious elements operating in Pakistan against unauthorized use of its logo and emblem on domestic products to make illegal gains. It has threatened to initiate legal proceedings against those involved in the act.

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Wuhan in December last year, numerous private companies started using WHO’s logo on their products suggesting that the international public health agency has endorsed the products to be beneficial in the fight against COVID-19. In reality, these companies only wanted to boost their sales amid a global pandemic.

Earlier this month, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhary, also revealed that several hand sanitizers manufactured in Pakistan are substandard and do not meet the standards set by the WHO.

Taking notice of the rampant practice of duping public into buying low-quality products using its logo, the WHO has released an official statement on the matter.

It has been observed that the branding of the WHO is being inappropriately used on local products for commercial gains. The WHO wishes to warn the public of these misleading practices and firmly states that the organization has not endorsed specific products or services.

Resolution WHA1.133, unanimously accepted by all 194 members, at the First World Health Assembly deals with the use of the organization’s logo, the WHO stated.

The WHO has reiterated that its primary function is to oversee and coordinate health work among governments and different organizations through collaboration.