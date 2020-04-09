5 Month Old Girl from Gilgit Baltistan Becomes Youngest to Recover from Coronavirus

A 5-month-old girl from Nagar Khas, Gilgit Baltistan, has become Pakistan’s youngest Coronavirus patient who has won her battle against the disease that has wreaked devastation across the globe.

According to a local news outlet, the young patient was tested positive for Coronavirus along with her mother after persistent symptoms of the disease.

Health authorities transferred both mother and daughter to the isolation center and kept them separate for more than 2 weeks during the treatment.

After testing negative for the disease twice, health officials discharged the 5-month-old girl along with her mother.

Out of 4,431 Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan accounts for 213 cases. Of the 213 cases, 78 have been reported from Nagar district, making it the most affected area in Gilgit Baltistan.

22 patients have fully recovered from Coronavirus in Nagar while 55 are being treated at the isolation centers. The district has reported 1 death due to Coronavirus. 2 patients are awaiting results of the disease.

