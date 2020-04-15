Government Business Watch Cell Formed to Improve Legislative Process

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to form a ‘Government Business Watch Cell’. As per sources, the watch cell will help give preference to legislative bills that look after public welfare in the parliament.

Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has been given the important task of bringing significant legislation in the house, the sources added.

The PM has also ordered the various ministries to take action on a war footing and complete the legislative process on the bills that are still pending.

It is important to note that Babar Awan informed the PM on the constitutional aspects of five different ordinances during a recent meeting. These included women’s share in the inheritance, maritime, CPEC, Pakistan Penal Code and NAB ordinance and according to a source, the time to implement these ordinances will expire on 18th April.

