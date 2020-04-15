PEMRA Calls for Extreme Precautionary Measures for Ramadan Transmissions

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has allowed TV channels to continue running special transmissions during the holy month of Ramadan, but with some limits.

Until this morning, there was uncertainty among TV channels as well as the audience about Ramadan transmissions. However, the regulatory body has now given a go-ahead but with mandatory COVID-19 precautions.

As per the directive, there will be no live audience in the studio sets, which means the show format will be more or less similar to talk shows.

ALSO READ

Lahore High Court Orders PEMRA to Launch Coronavirus Awareness Campaign

A notification circulated today has asked all license holders to make amendments to their format.

All PEMRA licensees need to review the format of their Ramadan transmission contrary to practices followed the previous years.

As expected, there will be no Sehr and Iftar gatherings this year due to COVID-19. PEMRA has also made it compulsory for TV channels to strictly follow the guidelines of government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

All licensees are obliged to follow those (Federal and Provincial governments) guidelines as well as PEMRA laws and ensure that all precautionary measures advised/directives of the Federal and Provincial governments and World Health Organization (WHO) with regard to epidemic disease are being followed.

ALSO READ

PEMRA Has No Jurisdiction Over Web Content: Senate Body

Not more than one guest will be allowed on the set. TV channels have been asked not to call employees to work without providing safety kits and protective gear.

Moreover, the display of gifts, bikes, or other lavish items will also be banned, keeping in view the economic losses due to the lockdown.

No Display of gifts, bikes, cars, TV, etc as the current world of suffering from hunger, scarcity of resources, joblessness.

The media watchdog has clearly described the guidelines on hate speech, asking TV channels to use transmissions to disseminate useful information and not hate.