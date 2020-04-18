Chuwi Larkbox PC is Smaller Than Your Hand & Can Power a 4K Monitor

Chinese tech company Chuwi has unveiled a desktop computer so small it can fit in the palm of your hand. The Chuwi LarkBox may not be the most powerful computer, but it’s the world’s first mini PC that supports 4K resolution.

This PC is powered by Intel’s Celeron N4100 quad-core processor with a base frequency of 1.10 GHz and a burst frequency of 2.40 GHz. There is 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM on-board and 128GB SSD with room for further expansion with a microSD card. The integrated Intel UHD 600 GPU is able to power an HDMI output with 4K resolution.

There are two USB A ports, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity and a single USB-C port for power. There is even Bluetooth 5.0 support for wireless connectivity.

Keeping a system cool is challenging at this size, but Chuwi says that they’ve included an “ultra silent cooling fan” whose efficiency is yet to be seen. There is no word on an operating system yet, but the company will likely ship the computer with Windows 10.

Keep in mind that Chuwi has only teased the LarkBox and details such as pricing and availability will be revealed with an official announcement. We will update this space as soon as we get the official word.