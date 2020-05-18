Swvl Extending Support To Virus Lockdown Affectees Through Crowdfunding Initiative

Swvl, an app-based mass transit service, has launched a crowdfunding initiative ‘SwvlKaySaath’ to support those who have been most affected by the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The initiative is twofold, comprising education on the virus and preventive measures, and donation collection for the most affected and vulnerable amid the crisis.

The company has designed a first response awareness campaign to educate captains and their families about the implications of the virus and ensure they are up to date on the WHO-recommended hygiene protocols.

To provide immediate relief to the captains struggling to make ends meet, an in-house donation fund has also been set up under the SwvlKaySaath initiative.

The company has been collecting and distributing essential commodities to provide relief to the Captains and their families with the help of leading food & beverages and FMCG brands.

Moreover, the bus-hailing service has also initiated free online health consultations for their Captains in collaboration with wellness solutions and telemedicine partners. All captains are also entitled to a company-funded life insurance policy.

To extend a helping hand to daily-wage workers and marginalized communities most struck by the ongoing lockdown, Swvl has partnered with leading NGOs to collect and distribute ration packs across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

“There’s no easy way to say it. The whole ecosystem is going through a tough time but we are looking at it as an opportunity to be of service to our community,” says Shahzeb Memon, General Manager of Swvl Pakistan.

As of now, Swvl has distributed more than 15,000 ration packs and is intensifying its efforts to distribute thousands more under #SwvlKaySaath.

Furthermore, to aid essential workers and operational workplaces with mobility, Swvl has now resumed its services for corporations with strict safety guidelines.