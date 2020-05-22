Xiaomi Launches Bezel-Less Smart TV for Only $155

According to the company’s latest performance report for Q1 2020, Xiaomi ranks in the top 4 smart TV brands globally and the first in China. One of the main reasons for this is the aggressive pricing strategy.

Last year, Xiaomi launched the cheapest 4K bezel-less TV that cost only $210 for a 43-inch model. This time, the company, with a few tweaks, has launched its latest 43-inch bezel-less 1080p smart TV that only costs $155. The company already has a couple of 43-inch models, including E43X, E43C, and E43A. However, each one of these comes at a higher price tag as compared to the recently launched E43K.

Design and Display

The Mi TV E43K features an aluminum alloy frame with 3D carbon Fiber. As the name suggests, this design-oriented smart TV comes with a 43-inch full-screen bezel-less display for an immersive viewing experience. The display provides a 1920×1080 pixel resolution and uses a new generation of adhesives that ensure the screen is firmly bonded to the structural components.

Other Specifications

Unlike other Xiaomi Smart TVs, the Mi TV E43K does not come with Bluetooth connectivity. Hence, it uses the standard infrared remote control.

The device is driven by a 64-bit dual-core processor topped with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB onboard storage. It also supports wireless projection, DTS decoding, and features an in-built PatchWall artificial intelligence TV system. The PatchWall system is designed to provide users with a large database of content and access to smart home devices.

Additionally, the TV comes with wireless projection and several interface options that allow it to be connected to computers, game consoles and external audio equipment.