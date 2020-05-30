Pakistan to Remove Ban on Export of COVID-19 Safety Equipment

Pakistan is looking to end the ban on the export of personal protective equipment (PPE) this week, which will allow local manufacturers to export COVID-19 related material overseas.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to announce this. He said,

This week’s ban on exports of PPE’s will be completely lifted and Pakistani manufactures will be able to export COVID-19 related material to the world, this trade will help Pakistan immensely.

This week ban on exports of PPE’s ll be completely lifted and Pakistani manufactures ll be able to export COVID 19 related material to the world, this trade ll help Pak immensely … #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uSCp0TQyuv — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 29, 2020

Earlier, the federal minister informed that local companies in Pakistan are now able to produce medical supplies, including thousands of sanitizers, testing kits, and ventilators, as part of Pakistan’s battle to increase desperately needed equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

It was also announced that Pakistan has received a large number of orders for face masks from different parts of the world including the US, Canada, and Europe.

The government had approved the export of face masks across the world to earn foreign exchange for the country except for surgical and N95 masks.