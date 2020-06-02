COMSATS University Removes Entry Test Requirement for Some BS Programs

COMSATS University has announced a change in its admission policy for Fall 2020 semester considering the ongoing coronavirus situation in Pakistan.

According to the official notification, admissions for the fall semester will open from August 1, 2020.

The university has decided not to conduct entry tests for non-engineering undergraduate programs. However, applicants of engineering undergraduate programs will have to appear in an entry test.

Moreover, candidates eyeing a seat in architecture and design categories will also have to undergo a departmental drawing test followed by an interview.

Marks obtained in Matriculation will account for 20% and Intermediate 80% in determining the final merit of candidates of undergraduate programs.

Test dates for MS programs will be announced later while merit calculation criteria for both MS and Ph.D. will remain unchanged.

Lastly, the model of teaching and assessments in COMSATS University due to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to remain online as per the directives of HEC.

Visit COMSATS University Admissions for more details