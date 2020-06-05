Gree is Working on a 5G Smartphone of its Own

Gree electronics, famous from its inverter ACs in Pakistan, is reportedly working on a 5G smartphone of its own. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset and will most likely hit the shelves by the end of this year.

This is not the first time Gree is developing a smartphone. The company has already attempted to make its mark on the smartphone market in 2016 and 2017. However, it failed for all the obvious reasons. The smartphone market already has massive competition from several Chinese companies. Nevertheless, this did not stop the Chinese conglomerate from attempting again.

With demand for 5G Smartphones on the rise, Gree has decided to test its luck in the smartphone market once again. Details about the smartphone are not known yet. Moreover, the company filed a patent for a flexible smartphone in 2019. So it is likely that Gree is working on a foldable smartphone that will support 5G as well.

With high-end companies like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola working on foldable smartphones, it looks like Gree’s foldable smartphone will have a Royole Flexpai-like fate unless it has something intriguing and out of the box to offer.

The company will make an official statement soon. So, stay tuned for more updates.