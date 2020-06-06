Lenovo Unveils Moto G Fast and Moto E Starting at $150

Motorola has announced two new entry-level handsets that start at only $150. The Motorola Moto G Fast and Moto E come with large displays, multiple cameras, and are rated IP52 for water and dust resistance.
Let’s have a look.
Design and Display
The Moto G Fast and the Moto E 2020 have nearly identical display specifications with 6.2″ and 6.4″ LCDs at 720p resolution. However, the two differ when it comes to design. The Moto G Fast has a cornered punch-hole cutout for the front camera whereas the Moto E 2020 has 2019’s traditional waterdrop notch.
At the back, they both have vertical camera setups but the Moto G Fast gets a triple-lens setup while the Moto E only has a dual-camera. The fingerprint sensor is housed in the Motorola logo on the back of both phones.
Internals and Storage
Being budget devices, the two phones are powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range chipsets, the Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 665 for the Moto E and Moto G Fast respectively. Both phones have octa-core processors with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM, but the Moto G Fast also gets a 3GB option. Each phone has a microSD card slot for expandable storage.
They boot pure Android 10 fresh out of the box for a Google OS experience.
Cameras
The Moto G Fast has a 16MP main camera at the rear alongside an 8MP ultrawide unit with 118 degrees FOV and a 2MP macro lens for close-up photography. The Moto E only gets a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It can record 1080p videos at 60FPS while the Moto G fast can also record 4K clips.
There is an 8MP front camera capable of wide-angle photography on the Moto G Fast but the Moto E only gets a standard 5MP shooter as the front cam.
Battery and Pricing
There is a 3350 mAh battery on the Moto E which should be sufficient for an entry-level handset. The G Fast, on the other hand, has a 4,000 mAh power cell. Both of them lack fast charging tech.
The Moto E 2020 and the Moto G Fast will go on sale on June 12 with a starting price of $150 and $200 respectively.
Specifications
|Motorola Moto E 2020
|Motorola Moto G Fast
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver)
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 610
|OS
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|6.2″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1520 pixels, 271 ppi
|6.4″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1560 pixels, 268 ppi
|RAM
|2GB
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB
|32GB
|Card Slot
|yes
|yes,
|Main Camera
|13 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1″, 1.12µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.2, (depth)
|16 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.12µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.2, (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.75µm
|Front Camera
|5MP
|8MP (wide)
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Rear-mounted
|Rear-mounted
|Colors
|Midnight Blue
|Pearl White
|Battery
|3,550 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Price
|$150
|$200