Lenovo Unveils Moto G Fast and Moto E Starting at $150

Motorola has announced two new entry-level handsets that start at only $150. The Motorola Moto G Fast and Moto E come with large displays, multiple cameras, and are rated IP52 for water and dust resistance.

Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

The Moto G Fast and the Moto E 2020 have nearly identical display specifications with 6.2″ and 6.4″ LCDs at 720p resolution. However, the two differ when it comes to design. The Moto G Fast has a cornered punch-hole cutout for the front camera whereas the Moto E 2020 has 2019’s traditional waterdrop notch.

At the back, they both have vertical camera setups but the Moto G Fast gets a triple-lens setup while the Moto E only has a dual-camera. The fingerprint sensor is housed in the Motorola logo on the back of both phones.

Internals and Storage

Being budget devices, the two phones are powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range chipsets, the Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 665 for the Moto E and Moto G Fast respectively. Both phones have octa-core processors with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM, but the Moto G Fast also gets a 3GB option. Each phone has a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

They boot pure Android 10 fresh out of the box for a Google OS experience.

Cameras

The Moto G Fast has a 16MP main camera at the rear alongside an 8MP ultrawide unit with 118 degrees FOV and a 2MP macro lens for close-up photography. The Moto E only gets a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It can record 1080p videos at 60FPS while the Moto G fast can also record 4K clips.

There is an 8MP front camera capable of wide-angle photography on the Moto G Fast but the Moto E only gets a standard 5MP shooter as the front cam.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 3350 mAh battery on the Moto E which should be sufficient for an entry-level handset. The G Fast, on the other hand, has a 4,000 mAh power cell. Both of them lack fast charging tech.

The Moto E 2020 and the Moto G Fast will go on sale on June 12 with a starting price of $150 and $200 respectively.

Specifications