Oppo Reno 4 & Reno 4 Pro Feature 90Hz AMOLED Display, Gaming CPU & 5G

Oppo launched its Reno series of Smartphones last year in April, which is now being updated with the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro. The lineup’s defining feature, the shark fin pop-up camera was ditched a while ago and the same is the case with the Reno 4 series but they do have 90Hz AMOLED displays, 65W fast charging, and more.

Design and Display

The Reno 4 and the Reno 4 Pro have 6.4″ and 6.55″ FHD+ AMOLED displays respectively with in-display fingerprint sensors. Only the Pro model comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, a singular punch-hole camera, and much smaller bezels. The vanilla Reno 4, on the other hand, has a pill-shaped dual front camera setup and more prominent surrounding bezels.

Both phones have an identical design at the back with a vertical quad-camera setup and large camera lenses in a rectangular cutout.

Internals and Storage

The gaming-oriented Snapdragon 765G powers the two devices and brings 5G compatibility as well. The SoC features a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.1. The Reno 4 Pro also includes a 12GB RAM variant but neither of the phones has a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

You get the latest version of Oppo’s Color OS 7.2 on top of Android 10 fresh out of the box with the Reno 4 series.

Cameras

The Reno 4 has a 48MP main sensor with OIS on the rear which is paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The Reno 4 Pro swaps out the 8MP ultrawide unit with a 13MP unit and gets an additional 13MP telephoto camera with 5x hybrid zoom and 20x optical zoom.

The Reno 4 Pro has a 32MP front-facing camera while the base Reno 4 has an additional 2MP depth sensor alongside the 32MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity on both phones is 4,000 mAh paired with Oppo’s signature 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, which is still currently the fastest charging technology in the world. It can charge up the 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to 60% in only 15 minutes.

The Oppo Reno 4 will start at $422 and the Reno 4 Pro will set buyers back by $535. Both devices will go for sale in China on June 12 and an international release will follow shortly afterward.

Specifications