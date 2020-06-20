Situation Report: 6,604 New Cases, 153 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Posted 1 min ago by ProPK Staff

In a deadliest day yet, Pakistan yesterday reported 153 deaths in a single day, highest death toll due to coronavirus related complications for one day since the beginning of outbreak during late February 2020.

Punjab reported 82 deaths while 49 patients died in Sindh yesterday. Another 16 lost their lives in KP.

A total of 6,604 cases were reported yesterday, compared to 4,944 cases that were reported a day ago. Sudden rise in cases is due to back-log that’s cleared every second to third day.

Despite such increase in cases yesterday, Pakistan is still on track to show negative growth in weekly cases for the first time since the beginning out outbreak.

For those who didn’t get, for the first time since Feb 26, 2020, the number of new cases reported during this week will be lower than previous week. Previously, the number of new cases only grew week over week.

Number of recoveries reached 63,504, which is 37% of all reported cases.

Number of patients in critical condition (either on Oxygen or ventilator) stood at 3,515.

More in below table and graphs:

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours
AJK 803 34 453 17 02
Balochistan 9,162 164 770 100 01
GB 1,254 28 103 21 03
Islamabad 10,279 338 3,256 95 00
KP 20,790 608 3,291 789 16
Punjab 64,216 2,538 10,166 1,347 82 (Record)
Sindh 65,163 2,894 13,642 (Record) 1,013 49 (Record)
Total 171,666 6,604 31,681 (Record) 3,382 153

ProPK Staff

Explore on Ltd.
>