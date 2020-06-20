Situation Report: 6,604 New Cases, 153 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

In a deadliest day yet, Pakistan yesterday reported 153 deaths in a single day, highest death toll due to coronavirus related complications for one day since the beginning of outbreak during late February 2020.

Punjab reported 82 deaths while 49 patients died in Sindh yesterday. Another 16 lost their lives in KP.

A total of 6,604 cases were reported yesterday, compared to 4,944 cases that were reported a day ago. Sudden rise in cases is due to back-log that’s cleared every second to third day.

Despite such increase in cases yesterday, Pakistan is still on track to show negative growth in weekly cases for the first time since the beginning out outbreak.

For those who didn’t get, for the first time since Feb 26, 2020, the number of new cases reported during this week will be lower than previous week. Previously, the number of new cases only grew week over week.

Number of recoveries reached 63,504, which is 37% of all reported cases.

Number of patients in critical condition (either on Oxygen or ventilator) stood at 3,515.

More in below table and graphs: