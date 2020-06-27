Sub-$300 OnePlus Nord to Feature Dual Front Cameras

Rumors about OnePlus’s first-ever budget smartphone, the OnePlus Nord are getting more frequent as the launch date draws near. We have learned plenty about the upcoming OnePlus phone over the past few weeks and now the latest rumor reveals that it will have a dual front camera.

According to a report from Android Central, the OnePlus Nord will have a dual-front facing camera in the top left corner in a pill-shaped cutout similar to the Huawei P40. The selfie camera will be a 32MP unit beside an 8MP ultrawide lens. This leak was also confirmed by renowned tipster Max J.

This will also mark the first time the Chinese company will be releasing a OnePlus phone with a dual front-facing camera.

Previous rumors on the OnePlus Nord have indicated that the device will have a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with support for 5G with 12GB RAM. There will be a quad-camera setup at the back, though the specifications of this setup are unknown.

It is expected to cost less than $300.

Previously, the OnePlus Nord was expected to debut n July, but a new trailer confirms that the device will premiere at the end of June instead. The trailer is for a four-part documentary series that will showcase the company’s journey in designing Smartphones and how the product team works.

The trailer, called New Beginnings hints at the upcoming OnePlus Nord and reveals its possible launch date, June 30. Take a look: