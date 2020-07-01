Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specs Leaked in Full

The 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to arrive at Samsung’s next Unpacked event next month. Details regarding the upcoming foldable have been scarce up until now, but a certification database has leaked some information complete with images and some specs.

The leak comes from TENAA (Chinese telecoms equipment certification website) and it shows some images of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G along with some details on the internals.

The new foldable appears to be no different than the original. There is the same dual primary camera beside a small LCD display strip and a punch-hole cutout at the front for the selfie camera. The hinge and folding mechanism seemingly remain the same.

There are minor differences in terms of specifications. For instance, the selfie camera is a 12MP unit instead of 10MP, but the main cameras are listed as 12MP + 10MP unlike the 12MP combo seen on the original. The two-part battery consisting of a 2500mAh and a 704mAh cell will combine to make 3204 mAh, which is slightly lower than the 3,3000 mAh battery on the base version.

The listing does not reveal the phone’s SoC, but earlier rumors suggest that it will feature the Snapdragon 865+, the overclocked sibling of the SD865 that can reach a clock speed of 3.09GHz.

That being said, we would advise taking this information with a grain of salt as none of it has been officially confirmed by Samsung. However, we should know if the details are right before long as the launch date is only a month away. The next Unpacked event is rumored to kick off on August 5.