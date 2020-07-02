DG ISPR Responds to Indian News of More Troops at LOC & Chinese Soldiers in Skardu

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has refuted the Indian media’s claims of sending in additional troops along the Line of Control in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Indian digital, as well as social media, is full of fake news regarding China’s use of Skardu Airbase in the wake of India-China faceoff in Ladakh.

News circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan army troops along LOC in GB and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by China is false, irresponsible and far from the truth.

“No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny the presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan”, the statement added further.

The military’s media wing shared the statement on different social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, earlier today.

Pakistanis, however, are not surprised at the Indian establishment’s hysteria over Pakistan. Indian media is by far the worst when it comes to spreading fake news regarding Pakistan. Let’s have a look at what people are saying in response to DG ISPR’s statement:

