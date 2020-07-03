Emirates Resumes Flight Operations from Pakistan Under Certain Conditions

After a brief suspension, Emirates has resumed passenger flights from Pakistan for people with coronavirus ‘clearance certificates.’

Last month, the Dubai-based airline had suspended passenger flights from the country after at least 30 passengers that flew to Hong Kong in one of its flights, tested positive for the coronavirus.

While announcing the suspension, Emirates had demanded the establishment of Covid-19 labs at all airports for the resumption of flight operations.

However, the airline has conditionally agreed to fly Pakistani passengers to all international destinations on offer. Passengers traveling with Emirates must carry a negative COVID-19 test report.

The travelers coming from Pakistan must carry a negative COVID-19 report from a laboratory approved by the airline, where they ought to present their booking reference and passport copy.

It added that intending passengers must take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test up to four days before the departure date and produce the result at the time of check-in. Passengers will bear the cost of PCR test and certificate.

Emirates has requested all travel agencies and consultants in Pakistan to inform intending travelers that they will require a 96-hour old coronavirus negative test to board the flight.

After a steep rise in the virus cases in June, a sharp decline has been seen in the last couple of days in Pakistan. With over 222,000 total positive cases, more than 100,000 people have also recovered from the novel virus.