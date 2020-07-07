July 7th: 2,691 New Cases, 77 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported 2,691 new coronavirus cases across the country, the lowest single-day rise in cases since May 29th, 2020.

Sindh reported around 63% of new cases or 1,708 total cases in 24 hours, where 1,038 cases were reported in Karachi only. Hyderabad and Sukkur reported 191 and 107 new cases in last 24 hours.

As we noted before, Sindh is still seeing higher number of Coronavirus cases — as compared to rest of the country. The spike has now engulfed the rural Sindh (or other than Karachi regions).

Karachi, that used to report around 85% of cases in Sindh, now accounts for around 60% of provincial coronavirus cases. Which is good for Karachi, however, the surge has now reached rural and less developed areas of Sindh.

Punjab yesterday reported 706 new cases in 24 hours, where 342 cases were reported from Lahore only while another 83 coronavirus cases were reported from Rawalpindi.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan reported 120 (lowest since April 26th), 63 (lowest since May 26th) and 27 cases (lowest since April 16th) respectively, indicating that the viral is getting contained in these three provinces quite well.

3,308 patients recovered yesterday as total recoveries reached 134,957 or 57.5% of total reported cases.

More in below table and graphs: