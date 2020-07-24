PCB Hits Big by Securing International Cricket Window for Future PSL Editions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally succeeded to gather the support of ICC member boards to secure February-March as a window for Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the next three years.

Doubts were cast over the window following the postponement of World T20, however, the next two mega-events of the shortest format will be played in October-November. The 2023 ODI World Cup has also moved from February-March to October-November.

The PCB is now eyeing lucrative sponsorship and commercial deals for the league considering the international window has cleared up. The cricket board suffered quite a loss due to the postponement of PSL 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, it was due to the efforts of Ehsan Mani that several Test-playing nations vouched for the PSL-window in February-March, thus resulting in moving the upcoming mega-events to October-November. The final decision was announced in a teleconference held by the ICC.

PCB’s sponsorship deal with Pepsi earlier this month attracted criticism from different quarters, with leading journalists claiming that the deal was far from being a lucrative one. Now that the window is clear, the PCB’s marketing team can secure better commercial and sponsorship deals.

In a short span of time, PSL has become a big brand, and securing a proper window for the pinnacle T20 event was necessary to make it more successful.

