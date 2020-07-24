PCB Hits Big by Securing International Cricket Window for Future PSL Editions

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally succeeded to gather the support of ICC member boards to secure February-March as a window for Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the next three years.

Doubts were cast over the window following the postponement of World T20, however, the next two mega-events of the shortest format will be played in October-November. The 2023 ODI World Cup has also moved from February-March to October-November.

The PCB is now eyeing lucrative sponsorship and commercial deals for the league considering the international window has cleared up. The cricket board suffered quite a loss due to the postponement of PSL 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, it was due to the efforts of Ehsan Mani that several Test-playing nations vouched for the PSL-window in February-March, thus resulting in moving the upcoming mega-events to October-November. The final decision was announced in a teleconference held by the ICC.

PCB’s sponsorship deal with Pepsi earlier this month attracted criticism from different quarters, with leading journalists claiming that the deal was far from being a lucrative one. Now that the window is clear, the PCB’s marketing team can secure better commercial and sponsorship deals.

In a short span of time, PSL has become a big brand, and securing a proper window for the pinnacle T20 event was necessary to make it more successful.

