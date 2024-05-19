NADRA Unveils Pakistan’s First Ever All-in-One Digital Identity Kit

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced Pakistan’s first locally assembled digital identity kit, a result of the collaborative efforts between NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), the database regulator said in a tweet on Friday.

“This all-in-one kit is crafted for comprehensive identity enrollment and verification, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies including a high-resolution camera, real-time iris recognition, and multifunctional fingerprint scanning with liveness detection,” it stated.

ALSO READ NADRA Launches ID Card Services in Post Offices Across Pakistan

The kit features a machine-readable passport reader and barcode scanner for efficient ID checks. Operating on Android OS, it offers robust connectivity options like 3G/4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

The kit is powered by a durable 10000mAh battery, all enclosed in an IP65-rated rugged case. It is ideal for uses in national ID programs, voter registration, border control, law enforcement, and customer services.

“We are excited to showcase this kit at the ID4D Africa Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, next week. Soon, it will also be deployed in NADRA’s registration operations and available commercially,” NADRA further added.