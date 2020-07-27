Xiaomi Black Shark 3S is Coming This Week

Soon after Asus and Lenovo announced their latest gaming phones with the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, Xiaomi has also confirmed a new Black Shark 3 variant featuring the overclocked chipset. The original Black Shark 3 announced back in March features the base Snapdragon 865 and the company is right on time to introduce one featuring the SD865+ instead.

Xiaomi has uploaded a teaser poster that confirms a launch event for the Black Shark 3S that will kick off on July 31. The poster does not include any information regarding the specifications.

An earlier leak had suggested that Xiaomi is not launching an updated version of the Black Shark 3 Pro and now this reveal confirms it. The Chinese brand is launching an updated model for the base Black Shark 3 instead, dubbed the Black Shark 3S. It is not expected to have any major changes other than the overclocked SoC. The AMOLED display may have a higher refresh rate as well.

The standard Black Shark 3 has a 90Hz refresh rate, so we might get to see a 120Hz panel on the Black Shark 3S, maybe with a lower input delay as well.

More details will likely surface as the launch date draws near. As mentioned before, the Black Shark 3S is expected to break cover on Friday, July 31.