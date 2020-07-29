Books Worth Rs. 6 Million Stolen from Fawad Chaudhry’s Office

Thieves have stolen valuable books from the office of the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, located at The Mall in Lahore.

Chaudhry told the Civil Lines Police that 162 valuable books were stolen from the mini library at his office for law practice near Dyal Singh Mansion.

Operations SSP Faisal Shahzad said that the incident occurred late on Monday, and the complaint was registered by the minister’s associate on Tuesday.

The complainant has contended that the stolen books were worth over Rs. 6 million, saying that it is premature to name anyone as a suspect.

According to police sources, some of the books have been recovered from a female lawyer, Firdous Butt’s office, who says a man named Asad placed these books in her office. The suspect has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.