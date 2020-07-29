KP Private Education Network Announce to Open Schools from Aug 15

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Education Network (PENKP) has announced to open schools in the province from August 15.

President of the network, Fazlullah Daudzai said that they have grave reservations on the government’s policy to open schools from September 15.

The delay is incomprehensible, he said, adding that when shopping malls and public transport have been functioning, why not schools?

Going against the government’s orders, Daudzai announced that all private schools across the province will reopen from August 15.

Meanwhile, Jamat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) leader Maulana Hussain Ahmed has said that the madrassas would also open soon.

The development has come a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected a private school owner’s petition to allow the resumption of on-campus educational activities.

The petitioner had argued that school owners had been suffering substantial losses due to the closure of schools.

While hearing the case, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had no jurisdiction over administrative matters, and it was the federal government’s prerogative to make any decision in this regard.

Directing the plaintiff to approach the relevant forum, the Chief Justice then disposed of the case.