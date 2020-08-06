Female Deputy Commissioner Arrested for Embezzlement Worth Millions

Anti-Corruption Department Gujarat has arrested Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rani Hafsa Kanwal for her involvement in the embezzlement of millions of rupees.

According to anti-corruption officials, Deputy Commissioner Revenue is accused of selling sand contracts, transferring cooperative land, cheating companies, and damages worth millions of rupees to the exchequer. Cases have also been registered against AD Mines Gujarat Usman, Ahmed, and Forest Officer Emad Ahmed.

ALSO READ

Under-Performing Civil Servants Will Now Be Retired Before They’re 60

Hafsa Kanwal is accused of using public vehicles for illegal activities during her deployment. She allegedly transferred the bank accounts to her sister, parents, brother, and close relatives, reports of which were given by ADC Revenue to the higher authorities.

Former ADCR Gujarat revealed that Rani has been hiding in a room booked in Chanba House in the name of a prominent person. She was arrested by the anti-corruption team last night and locked up in the Women’s Police Station.

ALSO READ

Here is How Sharif Brothers Allegedly Made Billions Through Corruption With IPPs

The anti-corruption officials have obtained a one-day remand and have transferred her to Gujarat for interrogation.

Last week, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had unearthed a multimillionaire meter-reader earlier who was an active employee of the Multan Electric Supply Company, stationed in Rahim Yar Khan. Besides having more than Rs. 10 million in one of his many bank accounts, the low-grade staffer owned several expensive properties in posh areas of Multan.