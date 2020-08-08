CDWP Approves 4 projects Worth Rs. 16.112 Billion and Recommends 2 Others to ECNEC

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved projects worth Rs. 16.112 billion and recommended 2 projects worth Rs. 44.172 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

The Central Development Working Party meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Additional Secretary Planning Humair Karem, senior officials from Planning Commission, and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to energy, culture, sports & tourism, transport & communication, food & agriculture, and governance were presented in the meeting.

A project related to energy titled “Establishment of 48.0 MW Jagran Hydropower Station Phase-11 District Neelum, AJK” worth Rs. 11372.135 million was referred to ECNEC for further approval. The proposed project envisages the construction of a 48 MW Jagran Hydro Power Station. The project is a run-off river type and located in District Neelum.

A project related to culture Sports and Tourism namely “Heritage & Urban Regeneration in Lahore Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its Buffer zone” worth Rs. 3655 million was also approved in the meeting. It will restore and preserve various components of Lahore Fort along with rehabilitation, reconnection of Fort with Walled City, and up-gradation of outskirts.

Three projects related to Transport & Communication presented in the meeting.

The first project titled “Rehabilitation of Pasni Fish Harbor Project” worth Rs. 1454.987, the second named “Infrastructure up-gradation of Karachi shipyard & Engineering works Ltd” worth Rs. 7789.2 million, the third project titled “Construction of Road from Zeyara to Dabori, District Orakzai” worth Rs. 3213217 million were approved in the meeting.

A project related to Food & Agriculture namely “Locust Emergency and Food Security Project” worth Rs. 32800 million was referred to ECNEC. This project will be carried out in 18 districts of four provinces. The project aims to enhance food security and growth of the sector through control of the locust outbreak, strengthening the national food security system, and mitigate negative social and economic impact associated with locust attack.