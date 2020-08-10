NUST Team Wins Top Positions at Formula Student UK Virtual 2020

Formula Student Team of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has bagged yet another award at the international stage by securing 7th position in the Formula Student UK Virtual 2020.

Formula Student UK is Europe’s most established educational engineering competition organized each year by the Institute of Mechanical Engineering, a global community of more than 120,000 mechanical engineers nurturing future engineering talent since 1847.

According to details, NUST’s Formula Student Team has earned 3rd position in both the Design and Acceleration events of the competition.

Whereas, the team won 9th position in the Skidpad event and secured a 10th in the Cost event in the Formula Student UK Virtual 2020.

A member of the NUST’s Formula Student Team has said that the team has been changing the global perception about Pakistani youngsters through its innovation.

Our six-year experience benefits us to innovate our design and portray a positive image of Pakistan’s talented youth to the world.

About NUST’s Formula Student Team

NUST Formula Student Team conceives, designs, and assembles formula-style race-car.

It aims to foster a Formula Student culture across the country to produce the optimum human resources that can enable Pakistan to be the forefront of technology.

NUST Formula Student Team remains the first and only team from Pakistan to have participated 7 times in Formula Student Competitions including Formula Student UK and Formula Student Germany.

In Formula Student UK 2019, the team had secured a top 10 position in the Business Plan Presentation event. The team had won 2nd position for innovative design in Pakistan Auto Show 2018. In 2014, the team had secured the Communication Strategy award in Silverstone UK.