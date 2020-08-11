FBR to Take Action Against Internal Corruption & Irregularities

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to take action against irregularity, corruption, and inefficient elements present in the organization.

Since July, 26 officers and 19 officials have been suspended whereas three employees were dismissed from service. Permission has also been sought from the Prime Minister to initiate action against two senior officers.

Those suspended include employees of Model Customs Collectorate Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Gwadar, Karachi, Directorate of Transit Trade Peshawar, and Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation IR Hyderabad whereas the dismissed employees were posted in Regional Tax Office Faisalabad.

FBR is determined to rid the organization of corrupt and inefficient elements. Prompt action will be taken against the officers and officials found involved in irregularity and inefficiency.

The image of the organization will be improved as well as the perception of the taxpayers and people about the organization so that the taxpayers’ can pay their due taxes in time without any hesitation and suspicion thinking that their money would be utilized for the progress of the country and welfare of the people.

An Integrity and Performance Management Unit (IPMU) has been established in FBR to address the complaints of the taxpayers against any employee. The complainant can send his complaint through telephone, e-mail, and letter which will be scrutinized and investigated by senior officers.

FBR will continue to put its efforts to raise revenue for the government and will strive to achieve the objectives of the organization at all costs.