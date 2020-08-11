Hyundai Tucson’s Specs & Price Revealed Ahead of Official Online Launch

Hyundai Nishat has decided to put a swerve on everyone who had been eagerly waiting for the launch of the new Tucson crossover SUV by announcing its price and features ahead of the original launch date.

As covered before, the Tucson being launched in Pakistan is a facelift version of the 3rd generation vehicle, which is soon to be replaced by the 4th generation Tucson in the international market. Still, the car is reasonably well equipped with some impressive features for both, safety and comfort of the driver and the passengers.

Specifications

The car will reportedly be offered in 2 variants, dubbed the GLS Sport and the Ultimate. Both will feature a naturally aspirated 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes a maximum 155 horsepower and 196 Newton/Meters of torque, mated to a 6-speed Automatic gearbox.

However, there are some key differences in between the two variants. The GLS Sport will feature a front-wheel drive (FWD) drivetrain and fabric seats. While the Ultimate variant will feature an all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain as well as leather seats.

Other than the aforementioned differences, the spec-sheet for both variants appears quite similar. Following is a list of features that you can get in the Tucson:

Convenience Safety Power Tailgate Central Power Doorlocks Advanced Gauge Cluster with a Digital Screen Impact Sensing Doorlocks Hyundai Auto Link Immobilizer System & Burglar Alarm Wireless Phone Charger Parking Assist Dual Zone FATC with Cluster Ionizer Backup Camera Auto defogging system ABS Brakes with EBD and BA Technology Outside Rear View Mirror Electric folding with heated function Downhill and Hill-start Brake Assist Puddle lamp Electronic Parking Brake Rear AC Vents Speed Sensing Auto Doorlock Keyless entry and go Electronic Stability Control 4-way adjustable steering wheel Vehicle Stability Management 8-way power adjusted driver & Passenger seat 2 Airbags Reclinable rear seats. Traction Control

Price

Pakwheels.com has managed to procure a document that contains the prices of both variants of the Tucson. As per the document, the GLS Sport can be had for Rs. 4.9 million whereas the Ultimate can be had for Rs. 5.4 million. Following is the document that contains the prices and specs of both variants:

The Pre-launch Session

It is being reported that yesterday’s session was for a “selective audience” and that the public launch session is yet to take place, as announced originally by the automaker. This was perhaps a marketing tactic by the automaker to get more people to buzz in anticipation and stream the virtual launch of the vehicle that is.

Nonetheless, the Tucson is yet another credible and strong contender in the Pakistani market that is likely to shift the landscape of the automotive industry, whereby more healthy competition is encouraged in the market.